Prince Louis baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury; Prince Harry gifts first edition Winnie The Pooh

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Prince Louis was baptized today by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private ceremony in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

The 11-week old son of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing the same cream lace and white satin gown used in the baptism of his siblings, Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

The gown was made by designer Angela Kelly in 2004 to replace the robe worn by Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. It had been in continuous use by members of the Royal family for their baptisms since that time but had become too delicate to wear.

It is tradition for water from the River Jordan to be used in the baptism ceremonies of the Royal children.

Prince Louis was baptised by Archbishop Justin Welby in the presence of his family and their close friends, although the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh did not attend.

Archbishop Welby tweeted from Mark 1: 11 - "You are my beloved" - shortly before the 40-minute ceremony.

His tweet read: 'I'm delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God's image, just as we all are. Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day. "You are my beloved" (Mark 1:11).'

Prince Louis, the fifth in line to the throne, was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 23.

His godparents were named today as Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton. They are close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Lucy Middleton is the Duchess' cousin.

As a special gift for his baby nephew, Prince Harry reportedly gave a first edition Winnie The Pooh book valued at £8,000.