Priest wants 'decency tax' on brides who wear low-cut dresses

What, nowadays, is appropriate bridal wear for weddings? One Italian priest has been scandalised by what he thinks is a trend towards plunging necklines.

Father Cristiano Bobbo, from Oriago near Venice, is calling for a 'decency tax' so that brides who display too much flesh should face financial penalties.

Pixabay What counts as appropriate attire at a wedding?

He wrote to parishioners expressing concern about brides who arrive at church wearing inappropriate dresses.

'We could set up a sort of offering to be levied in proportion to the decency of the dress of the bride, who often present themselves looking coarse and vulgar, so the least dressed pay the most,' he said.

He later said the remark was just 'jocular provocation', but that he was serious about it, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Some accused the priest of being out of touch, with one man writing on Twitter: 'It feels like we're going back to the 1940s when there were loads of taboos in place. Does a low neckline really still cause a stir?'

However, others expressed support for his view, with another comment on an Italian news website saying: 'Finally, a bit of common sense. If people want to turn up in church semi-naked, why are they getting married in church?'