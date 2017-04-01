'Prey 2017' latest updates: New trailer demonstrates Morgan Yu's special abilities
The last trailer of "Prey," titled "Weapons and Powers," has demonstrated how weapons can be combined with special abilities to take down the alien enemies. Now, with the "Playing with Powers" teaser video, the unique traits are explained in a more comprehensive way.
"Prey" has released another trailer called "Playing with Powers" to further inform the players of how they can approach the game. Aside from teaching how to explore the unique abilities in more specific detail, the studio has listed the pros and cons of the many options available.
Main character Morgan Yu has acquired unique abilities and skills, thanks to a device called Neuromod. Inserted through the eyes, the camera-like device alters Morgan's brain chemistry, giving him or her the traits that are never before seen.
Such abilities include running faster, jumping higher, and better accuracy in aiming, among others. Aside from these, Morgan is able to do telekinesis and more.
Game publisher Arkane Studio wrote that the environment has a different reaction based on what trait Morgan has. For instance, when relying heavily on alien powers, Talos 1 will be tricked to assume that Morgan is an alien. In effect, its security turrets will be changed to open fire once the protagonist is sighted.
According to PC Gamer, the particular gameplay is good as it prevents players to become overpowered.
"Prey" is highly anticipated due to its strong coherence of the real-world events that is revamped in its storyline. Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, players will witness in the game that the assassination plan has failed, so Kennedy needs to find ways to stay alive.
He will then support an outer space program of the United States, but he will face Typhon alien enemies along the way. Together with the U.S.S.R, they will be able to take down the aliens, look into their DNA, and build a space station they call Talos 1.
"Prey" is scheduled to be released on May 5.
