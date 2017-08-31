'Pretty Little Liars' star Brandon Jones sentenced to jail after gun incident

Promotional photo for "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 Facebook/Pretty Little Liars

It's a good thing 'Pretty Little Liars' star Brandon Jones is no stranger to court trials, although this time, it's no longer scripted or televised. Jones, 29, was sentenced to 180 days in prison after drawing a gun on his neighbor after an argument.

The actor, who plays Andrew Campbell on the Freeform show, was found guilty on Aug. 28 of one misdemeanor count of assault with a firearm. No one was injured as a result of the assault. Jones pleaded guilty to the charge.

Jones' representative told TMZ, "It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones' possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend's private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors."

Past altercations already happened between the actor and his neighbor in the past. He exposed a concealed handgun during an argument with his neighbor at his home in North Hills, California, on 2015.

On March 24, 2016, he brandished a knife and pointed a handgun at the neighbor during a different argument. It was during this incident that the police were involved.

Ricardo Santiago of the district attorney's office said in an interview that Jones could be facing up to five years of prison time if he were convicted. Instead, the actor was sentenced 180 days in jail with 30 days of community labor. He is also required to take 26 anger management courses, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jones plays Andrew Campbell, a love interest of Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) in "Pretty Little Liars." He first made an appearance in season 3, where he was a member of the Decathlon team together with Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario).

In episode 21 of season 5, Andrew is seen comforting and rendering first aid to Aria who ends up kissing and starting a relationship with him.

Jones also starred in "The Big Bang Theory," "The Fosters," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."