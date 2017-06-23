'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff news: Show in the works?

Will there be a pretty little spinoff? "Pretty Little Liars" fans are sad to say goodbye to their favorite Rosewood residents as season 7 comes to a close. However, the good news is, the show's executive producer recently confirmed the possibility of a spinoff series.

"It's not a for sure thing, but there's some ideas swirling around here," "Pretty Little Liars" executive producer Marlene King told Entertainment Tonight during the ATX Television Festival which was held last June 10–11 in Austin, Texas.

"Everybody knows I love this world. I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives," King explained.

However, the series' executive producer was tight-lipped on further details. When asked if the spinoff series will focus on a particular character, the show's executive producer responded with a yes but did not give out a name.

Many fans theorize that the spinoff will focus on Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) building a family. Over the final season, the two's relationship which earned the nickname "Emison" has evolved to a different level. From simply being an item, they are now to become parents as a mystery man's sperm and Emily's eggs were inseminated into Alison.

In a separate interview during the "Pretty Little Liars: Made Here" exhibit in Los Angeles last June 14, Entertainment Tonight asked Mitchell and Pieterse themselves if they are reprising their roles for a spinoff. Pieterse said to "just wait" as there are endless possibilities.

Mitchell also gave a safe answer. "I mean you never know what could happen in Rosewood," the actress teased, adding, "You know that's always what I say."

If a spinoff series is indeed going to happen, it would not be the first. "Ravenswood" centered around Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) moving into a spooky neighborhood called Ravenswood and connecting with a new group of friends. The show ran from 2013 to 2014 on ABC Family, but it was cancelled right after one season. After the show met its unfortunate fate, Caleb was made to move back to Rosewood and reconnect with Hanna (Ashley Benson).

Meanwhile, fans should not miss the last two episodes of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7. The executive producer spilled that the biological father of Emison's baby will be revealed before the finale.

For fans wondering who the mystery man is, Pieterse assured, "It didn't hurt them... I think we can say that."