'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 finale spoilers: EP promises to reveal Emison baby daddy

Fans of the hit series "Pretty Little Liars" are finally getting the answer to one of the biggest questions they have been asking for months. According to the show creator, Marlene King, the upcoming finale which airs on Tuesday will reveal who the biological father of Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) and Alison Delaurentis' (Sasha Pieterse) baby is.

In a recent interview with TV Line, King dished that the final episode will expose the real identities not only of the Emison baby daddy, but also of Uber A or A.D.

"Well, both of them are pretty cool. We've been waiting so long for A.D., but for the father as well. They're both equally rewarding and satisfying. And surprising," she said.

A.D. is the show's main antagonist in season 7. The character, whose identity remains unknown, torments the girls into confessing who killed Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray). However, King suggested that in the reprisal, A.D. may finally leave town.

The "Pretty Little Liars" executive producer also said that the finale will be structured differently than regular episodes. She described that the pacing of the two-hour finale will resemble that of a feature film with a pacing that "will feel different and feel special."

Before the final two hours of the series, TV Guide talked to Sasha Pieterse about Alison and Emily's future. The actress did not spill a lot but she confirmed that the identity of their baby's biological father will be revealed in the finale. She also said that they will get a few moments of peace before A.D. returns to torment the girls.

Now that the show is closing, fans are curious as to what lies ahead for the girls. Deadline asked the actresses if a reunion is possible in 10 years and they replied that they would be open to the idea.

"I think a reunion would have to be pretty special to do it justice," said Troian Bellisario who plays the role of Spencer Hastings.

Aside from King, Bellisario is the only cast member who knows the real identities of the mysterious A.D. In the latest "Pretty Little Liars" after show, the actress revealed that King already told her everything a couple of years ago.