'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Spencer and Toby end up in the same hospital; more two-faced characters to be revealed
Spencer (Troian Bellisario) ends up getting shot, bringing her to the hospital in a critical condition where the liars will find Toby (Keegan Allen) being brought in in a terrible condition. Meanwhile, there will be more two-faced characters unveiled on the final season of the show.
Season 7 of "Pretty Little Liars" returns on April 18 with episode 11 titled "Playtime." In it, a whole new set of mysteries and threats pop up after Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty) dies.
As seen from a sneak peek for the season 7 return, Spencer is brought to the hospital after getting shot as she is losing a lot of blood. When the liars come to the hospital to check on Spencer, they discover Toby on a gourney, who is also in a bad condition.
It was revealed at the 2017 PaleyFest that Toby and his fiancée will be harmed in a car crash caused by a hooded person, and according to Allen, his character's appearance in the second half of season 7 is uncertain.
"I can say that he might be in flashbacks. He might be haunting house. He might be haunting other people's memories. He might be a ghost of himself," Allen shared with TVGuide.
Allen also explained that even though Toby decided to pick up his life and continue it with his fiancée in a different town, "This is his fate. You can never leave Rosewood," the actor said.
Meanwhile, executive producer Joseph Dougherty teased that not all remaining characters on the show are as genuine as they appear to be.
"Everyone has a false face. Some of them are real, and some of them are plastic. But, yes, there are people walking around who are not who you think they are," Dougherty explained to Life and Style Magazine.
"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 will premiere its 11th episode on Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
