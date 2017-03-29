'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Aria, Ezra reevaluate their relationship; A.D. brings in mysterious gift

The Liars begin to pick up the pieces in the upcoming midseason premiere of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7.

Titled "Playtime," the show's next episode will see the Liars attempt to put their lives back together following the death of Noel (Brant Daugherty). According to the official synopsis, Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) figure out what's next for their relationship now that Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) has returned. While recovering from her injuries, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) is determined to learn more about her connection to Mary (Andrea Parker).

Emily (Shay Mitchell) struggles to balance things between Paige (Lindsey Shaw) and Ali (Sasha Pieterse) now that they are all working at Rosewood High. Mona (Janel Parrish), on the other hand, keeps herself busy by helping Hanna (Ashley Benson) get her fashion career back on track. Meanwhile, A.D. brings a special delivery for the ladies, one that unveils the final endgame. They later discover that this mysterious gift pushes everything to a whole new level.

Freeform has released a new sneak peek for the spring premiere, which starts off with Spencer being rushed to the emergency room. While inside the ambulance, the paramedic tries to keep Spencer awake by asking her questions about herself. She eventually loses consciousness because of the blood she has lost due to her injuries. "Someone should've stayed with Spencer and kept Mary from running away," a tense Aria tells her friends. At some point in the clip, the Liars are shocked to see Toby (Keegan Allen) being wheeled out of the operating room.

The cast and producers attended this year's PaleyFest in which they shared some details on the show's last 10 episodes. During the panel, Mitchell and Pieterse said they are "excited" for more Emily–Alison scenes. However, the stars remained tight-lipped about Ali's baby daddy. "We don't know who the father is, really," Pieterse stated.

The seventh and final season of "Pretty Little Liars" returns on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.