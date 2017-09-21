President Trump news: Criticizes Emmy's on social media for alleged poor ratings

Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

As with most of the events of its kind, a lot of notable things happened during the Emmy's, which transpired on Saturday, Sept. 17. The host of the event, Stephen Colbert, threw a lot of jabs at President Donald Trump, and he did not mince words with his jokes and criticism aimed at the President. Trump decided to express his own opinions on his now infamous social media account.

Trump spitefully took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Sept. 18, to say that the Emmy's of this year had the "worst ratings ever." According to The Times, Trump's facts may be skewed. Not only are Trump's statements about the Emmy's statistically incorrect, but he also took a swipe at Hillary Clinton by using the word "Deplorables" in all caps in his tweet – which alluded to the comments that she had made during their presidential campaign run.

In a report done by the Hollywood Reporter, the viewership of the Emmy's actually reached well over 11 million viewers. This is a slightly better figure compared to last year's Emmy's, which peaked at 8.2 million viewers. Perhaps the late-night talk show host had something to do with the improved ratings this year. However, it could have also gone either way given the political nature of the event.

According to Billboard, the television awards event was criticized for touching up too much on politics. Most of the criticism came from members of the press, such as Bill O'Reilly who stated that "You're talented but then you have no right to radiate superiority and particularly when it comes to politics when most of you don't know anything."

However, the New York Times stated that Colbert's jokes were directed to Trump in a monologue that he did after the song and dance number. The jokes Colbert made were mostly humorous criticisms about the way Trump is going about his political duties. He even jokingly blamed the Emmy's for not allowing Trump to win an award for his show "The Apprentice," which was a joke that got a good laugh from the audience.