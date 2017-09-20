'Preacher' season 3 release date, renewal news: Show likely to come back; Julie Ann Emery shares hopes for character in third installment

A promotional photo for "Preacher" season 2. AMC

The second season of "Preacher" just recently ended and there is evidence that the show may be renewed for a third run. Also, Julie Ann Emery, who played the Grail's undercover agent Lara Featherstone, shared her hopes for her character's arc in a possible season 3.

According to a report, the show's production company AMC filed paperwork to shoot in Louisiana on January 5th in the coming year. A budget was also appropriated for the filming of the third season. There was no official confirmation though from AMC, however, this is a good sign that things are going into motion.

Filming for the previous seasons also started in the first quarter of the year and they were aired sometime in mid to late summer.

Regarding what could happen in season 3 of "Preacher," Emery shared her thoughts with Cinema Blend. She expressed, "I'm really curious how the Grail fits into some kind of Angelville narrative. Which, I don't know what the answer to that is, but it seems like Jesse is headed in that direction."

Fans familiar with the "Preacher" comics know that Angelville is the home of Jesse Custer's (Dominic Cooper) grandmother Marie "Gran'Ma" L'Angell who apparently had the power to resurrect the dead.

In a flashback scene in the finale, a young Custer killed a hen in anger when his money was taken from him by some extortionists. He felt bad for the hen so he took it back to his grandmother to have it resurrected from its dead state.

Emery said that if the show gets officially picked up for a third season, then she hoped that there might be a chance that her character could go head-to-head with the powerful Marie "Gran'Ma" L'Angell.

Season 3 of "Preacher" has not been announced yet. However, expect more reports as the situation unfolds.