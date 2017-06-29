'Preacher' season 2 spoilers: The Cowboy returns to kill Jesse

Season 1 of AMC Studios' "Preacher" ended with Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) leaving the town of Annville to search for God who, apparently, had gone missing in Heaven.

They came upon this information after trying to talk to God through a communication device. However, the god they were speaking to was an imposter and through Jesse's prodding, the charlatan revealed that God was nowhere to be found.

With the town of Annville and its people wiped off due to a methane explosion, season 2 of "Preacher" will take off with the trio on a road trip in search of the missing God. However, their quest will not be a smooth one as they will meet some obstacles along the road.

One of those obstacles will be the Cowboy from 1881 (Graham McTavish) who appeared in flashbacks in season 1 and whose story was unrelated with Jesse's. However, he will be labeled the Saint of Killers and will have a bigger storyline this season as he hunts down Jesse on the road across Texas.

In an interview with Den of Geek, McTavish promises, "He is more prominent in season 2. Right from the get-go in episode 1, he's contributing to the action, that's for sure!"

In the first season, McTavish's character was damned to Hell and made to relive the death of his wife and daughter for all eternity. However, that cycle was broken when he was hired by angels Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef) to kill Jesse. Once killed, the Saint would be released from Hell and never to return.

Another obstacle in the path for Jesse and his friends will be the Grail, a religious government military organization that will be revealed in later episodes.

Season 2 of "Preacher" had a two-night premiere on June 25 and 26 as a promo for AMC.