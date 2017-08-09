'Preacher' season 2 episode 9 release date, spoilers: Herr Starr's Grail troopers and spies make their move on Jesse Custer

A promotional photo for "Preacher" season 2. AMC

In the next episode of "Preacher," stealth soldiers will make their move on Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) while undercover operatives spy on his apartment.

The trailer for episode 9 of "Preacher" season 2 was just released and it shows soldiers dressed in white inside an armored van before apparently making an assault on Jesse and his friends. The soldiers are from the secret religious organization, the Grail.

From what can be gleaned from the footage, the Grail troopers made an earlier move on Jesse as he said that the "men in white" are coming back. This could be why he called the local police to use them as backup against the Grail forces. The police appear to be under the control of Jesse's Genesis power and will do whatever he commands.

The leader of the Grail, Herr Starr (Pip Torrens), is seen getting information from undercover operatives Lara Featherstone (Julie Ann Emery) and F.J. Hoover (Malcolm Barrett) about the power of Custer.

In another teaser video, they go undercover as Custer's neighbors. When Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) knocks on the agents' door to borrow a gun, Lara changes into her disguise and picks up a firearm.

Tulip could be borrowing the weapon to use against the impending assault from the Grail troopers, unbeknownst that her neighbors are Grail operatives themselves.

With the police on standby under Jesse's command and Herr Starr realizing the Preacher's power, he gives the go-ahead to kill them all. It remains to be seen what transpires after this; if Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are able to make it out alive.

Still images were released for episode 9, titled "Puzzle Piece," which shows Lara and F.J. meeting with Herr Starr at Grail headquarters. It also showed Herr Starr on an apparent date with a woman for reasons not yet known.

"Preacher" season 2 episode 9 airs on Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.