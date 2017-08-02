'Preacher' season 2 episode 8 spoilers, plot news: Jesse Custer closer to finding God and his descendant?

The last episode of "Preacher" delved into the background of the new villain Herr Starr (Pip Torrens) and his rise to the top of The Grail. The upcoming episode will see the Preacher aka Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) continue with his search for the missing God.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episode was just released and it shows Custer in an office for Grail Industries, supposedly asking for the whereabouts of God. It is hinted here that Custer somehow received a clue and was led to the office which serves as a front for The Grail.

In the last episode, the leader of The Grail, Saltonstall (Fredric Lehne), revealed to Starr that God's descendant was in the hands of their secret fanatical organization. This prompted Starr to accept the role of second-in-command under Saltonstall. However, the latter fell to his death after the former pushed him off the balcony, making Starr the leader of The Grail.

In the promo for episode 8, Custer asks Grail Industries employees about the serial numbers of a gun which strongly hints that he is referring to the gun that killed the God imposter (Mark Harelik) in an earlier episode. It also suggests that the Grail hired the imposter so that he could take the place of the real God in heaven, hence, the reason why the secret organization also killed him.

It remains to be seen why God left heaven and why the Grail has His descendant in their clutches. Also, what purpose will that descendant serve in the end-of-the-world scenario that Saltonstall told Starr about just before his death? Perhaps God left heaven in search of his descendant who may be a boy or a girl, young or old.

Fans will have to wait until the next episode for more clues and revelations about God, his progeny and the nefarious plans of The Grail.

"Preacher" season 2 episode 8, titled "Holes," airs on Monday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.