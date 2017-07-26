'Preacher' season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Herr Starr's backstory to be revealed

Fans should brace themselves for more explosive drama. In the next episode of "Preacher" season 2, another villainous man will be introduced in the form of Herr Starr (Pip Torrens).

The official teaser for the seventh episode of "Preacher" season 2 gives fans a glimpse of what's to come. The 40-second trailer introduces Herr Starr — the leader of the Samson Unit under the Grail — after a brief appearance in the first season.

Through him, "Preacher" fans will get to know the Grail more. But before that, they will first witness a flashback to Herr Starr's past specifically the time he tried out for a role in the secret organization, which controls the governments of the world and protects the bloodline of Jesus.

In a five-minute extended clip seen below, Herr Starr and a gradually lessening number of applicants undergo rigorous physical and mental tests. Much to everyone's surprise, the villainous man survives all the torture, wins numerous fights and finally snags the job with a brutal punchline — "Give me the microfiche you b**ch or I'll kill your family."

"The next episode that airs is the one that introduces The Grail more thoroughly," said series co-creator and director Seth Rogen during the "Preacher's" panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the comic, he's one of the best characters."

Herr Starr will play a big role in the current season and on Jesse Custer's (Dominic Copper) life going forward. Two other characters from Vertigo's comic book series will also make an appearance this season — Lara Featherstone (Julie Ann Emery) and F.J. Hoover (Malcolm Barrett).

On top of that, the upcoming episode of "Preacher" season 2 will see Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) confronting her near-death experience, while Denis (Ronald Guttman) asks Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) for some help. Jesse, on the other hand, will start questioning the price of saving Cassidy and Tulip.

Episode 7 of "Preacher" season 2, titled "Pig," is scheduled to air on Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.