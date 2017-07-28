'Preacher' season 2 episode 7 release date, spoilers: Herr Starr is Jesse Custer's next nemesis

The last episode of "Preacher" season 2 saw the gang hitting some speed bumps along their journey in the quest to find God. A new trailer for the upcoming episode shows another potential obstacle for them.

New footage for the episode 7 of the current season of "Preacher" teased an ominous, new nemesis for Jesse Custer aka Preacher (Dominic Cooper) by the name of Herr Starr (Pip Torrens). Wearing a white suit with a red tie, Starr is the leader of a secret fanatical organization known as The Grail. It is hinted that Starr may be the mastermind behind the business of buying and selling souls.

In the last episode, the Technician (James Kyson) went around New Orleans in a white armored van and bought souls by extracting them from people using a machine. He then sold them to rich people for their loved ones suffering from some kind of dementia.

The Technician and the activities of the white armored van may be part of The Grail and under the control of Herr Starr. This strongly suggests that the Preacher is going to come face-to-face with this shadowy group since he himself sold one percent of his soul to them.

The Preacher had to sell a part of his soul in exchange for his friends Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) who were held hostage by The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish).

The Saint imbibed the Preacher's soul and became a bit more human. However, since he became more human, Preacher was able to control him using his Genesis power and placed him in a van and dumped it in a secluded swamp.

With The Saint out of the way, Preacher and his friends now have to face Herr Starr and The Grail in the next installment of the series.

"Preacher" season 2 episode 7 returns on Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.