'Preacher' season 2 episode 12 release date, plot news: Saint of Killers seeks revenge on Jesse Custer

A promotional photo for "Preacher" season 2. AMC

In the next episode of "Preacher" season 2, the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) goes on the hunt for Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper).

The new trailer for episode 12 was just released and it shows the Saint having a drink at a bar and seemingly planning to make his next move on Jesse.

Meanwhile, the preacher, Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and the vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) decide to hit the road and leave New Orleans after getting into an argument. They, however, do not know that the mass murderer Saint is hot on their trail.

In the last episode, the Saint was taken from the swamp by Herr Starr (Pip Torrens) and his Grail minions unbeknownst to Jesse, who was the one who dumped the murderer in the marsh earlier. The Saint was in the clutches of Herr Starr but decided to let the murdering lunatic go after Jesse refused to go with the Grail leader's plan.

Apparently, Herr Starr wanted the preacher to take the place of the Messiah, God's progeny, because he turned out to be a mentally unfit person with a 5-year-old mind from centuries of inbreeding.

In the new trailer, the Saint of Killers is finally free after being put in a white van and dumped in a swamp by Jesse. He will be on the hunt for revenge but he has to retrieve his guns and sword first. In the last episode, Tulip mailed his weapons out of state after she was unable to smelt them because of their supernatural qualities.

In related news, AMC has filed paperwork to film season 3 in Louisiana. The network hasn't made any formal announcement for a renewal of the show but filming for the third season is set to start in early 2018.

"Preacher" season 2 episode 12 airs on Monday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.