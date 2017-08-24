'Preacher' season 2 episode 11 release date, plot news: Jesse Custer may pursue Herr Starr's plan, Saint of Killers returning?

A promotional photo for "Preacher" season 2. AMC

In the next episode of "Preacher" season 2, the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) will be resurrected from the swamp and Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) could go ahead with Herr Starr's (Pip Torrens) plan.

A new trailer for episode 11 was just released and it shows a white van getting pulled out from a swamp while Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and Jesse watch from the sidelines. The only concern is that the Saint was locked in the van to prevent him from creating any more chaos.

In the sixth episode, the preacher gave the Saint of Killers one percent of his soul to make him feel more human. However, becoming more human made him vulnerable to pain which allowed Jesse to knock down the once-invincible Killer and lock him inside the armored van. Jesse then dumped the vehicle in a secluded swamp to make sure that no one would ever find it.

In the upcoming episode though, Jesse seems to be going against his earlier actions by allowing divers to search for the van and then letting it get pulled out by people yet to be identified. Setting the Saint of Killers free from the van would be a problem since he killed several innocent bystanders in past episodes.

Meanwhile, Herr Starr may seemingly get his way as the trailer shows his minion Lara Featherstone (Julie Ann Emery) asking him, "No doubt that Custer has excellent qualifications but has he agreed to this plan?"

The Grail commander replies, "Not yet, but he will."

In the previous episode, since God was missing and nowhere to be found, Herr Starr wanted the preacher to use his Genesis power and take God's place which Jesse refused.

It seems that Herr Starr might be closer to convincing the preacher to go through with his plan when he offers him a proposition, "If you want to save your soul, you need to do something big."

"Preacher" season 2 episode 11 airs on Monday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.