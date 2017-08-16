'Preacher' season 2 episode 10 release date, plot news: Jesse Custer aligns with Herr Starr to find God, sees the Messiah?

A promotional photo for "Preacher" season 2. AMC

In the next episode of "Preacher" season 2, Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) gets help from an unlikely person to find the missing God. The preacher may possibly get to see God's divine progeny.

A sneak peek for episode 10 was just released and it shows Herr Starr (Pip Torrens), the leader of the religious and fanatical Grail, approaching Jesse in a bar and offering his assistance in finding God.

The preacher, however, hits Herr Starr with a binder and knocks him off his chair. He then uses his Genesis power on the latter to get the truth about the whereabouts of God. However, Herr Starr declares that he has no idea.

It appears that Jesse will be aligning with Herr Starr because the trailer shows him in the latter's office consulting with two other religious figures from the Grail. Jesse asks who the boy is with his Genesis power, and Herr Starr replies, "He is the Messiah."

The Messiah is apparently the progeny of God who has been kept away and hidden by the Grail. It remains to be seen though what kind of power God's progeny has as the Grail has placed their utmost belief in him. They also believe that he will be instrumental during the world's end times.

In another scene in the trailer, Jesse is brought to a room with a bag over his head. Herr Starr takes off the bag and it is hinted here that Jesse gets to see the Messiah.

It remains to be seen what Herr Starr's overall agenda is in aligning with Jesse and why he also wants to find the missing God. In the previous episode, Herr Starr ordered his organization to kill Jesse and his friends but now he is willing to ally himself with the preacher.

Other cast of characters include Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun).

"Preacher" season 2 episode 10 airs on Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.