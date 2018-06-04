Prayer vigil held for beloved Christian mom killed in murder-suicide

Facebook/Cassidy Ganey Cassidy and Sean Ganey are seen in a photo posted on Facebook.

A prayer vigil was held at Ezell-Harding Christian School last week for Cassidy Ganey, who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide at her home in Murfreesoboro, Tennessee.

Cassidy Ganey, 25, was found dead by Rutherford County police on May 28 at her home in the Walter Hill community north of Murfreesboro. She was shot by her husband Sean Ganey, 29, who also killed her father Kenny Adair, 55, and stepmother Shelly Lorenz-Adair, 48, before turning the gun on himself, according to Daily News Journal.

The Ganeys' 5-year-old-daughter was reportedly taken out of the home by a relative before the shooting took place.

A vigil was held at the high school common area of Ezell-Harding Christian School for Cassidy, who graduated from the school in 2012.

Pastor Corey Trimble at Experience Community Church in Murfreesboro, where she was a member, described the 25-year-old mother as a "sweet, sweet girl." He said that the Ganeys had been attending services at the church since 2015.

"She was young. Just graduated college, got married young. She was faithful to the church, a good mom, was going to be a teacher," Trimble said, as reported by Daily News Journal.

Cassidy acquired a degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University after completing student teaching at Cedar Grove Elementary in Smyrna.

She occasionally went back to Ezell-Harding Christian School to assist in coaching the cheerleader team, according to a school representative.

Trimble said that the Ganeys had sought marital advice on Monday morning, but he said that the meeting had been "pretty typical pastor-congregant conversations."

The police are reportedly considering the possibility that the murder-suicide was prompted by talks of divorce between the couple.

A close friend of Sean Ganey claimed he had been worried that the family would keep him from seeing their daughter.

The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, also said that Sean was upset by the confiscation of his guns. The weapons were reportedly taken away by the police on Friday after a suicide threat.

Cassidy's college classmates have launched a fundraising campaign for her daughter. As of June 4, the campaign has raised $35,093, exceeding its $30,000 goal.

"She was an amazing person. She lit up any room she was in and she loved God something fierce. Her daughter and her were inseparable. They were literally best friends," fundraiser organizer Kelsey Williams said, according to Daily News Journal.

Williams said that the aspiring teacher had a passion for kids. "It was evident in her teaching and the relationship she built with each student. I was blessed to watch her teach. She was beautiful inside and out," she added.