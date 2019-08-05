Prayer, praise and a picnic at Pembroke Castle

Families are being invited to Pembroke this September for a packed day of worship and prayer within the walls of the town's spectacular castle, all for free.

The event on September 8 will enjoy praise led by Cardiff-based worship leader Cath Woolridge and her team, Sound of Wales.

Several local churches are contributing to the programme, which kicks off at 1.30pm, with Town Hall Messy Church providing fun activities for young children.

Families are being encouraged to bring along their own picnic, although there will also be an ice cream tent and food available at the castle's cafe.

The event has already received a huge boost after the castle trustees waived entry fees to the for everyone who comes to 'Picnic, Prayer and Praise'.

Organiser, Pembroke Baptist pastor Rob James, said it was a dream come true to be putting on a Christian event in the castle grounds.

"Like others, I've been keen to see Pembroke Castle host a major Christian event for years, and now, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the castle trustees, we will be holding our first 'Picnic Prayer and Praise' within its historic walls," he said.

Castle trustee Roger Baker said it was an opportunity for all Christians to come together at the castle. He hopes it will be start of an annual Christian celebration at Pembroke Castle.

"This is going to be a very special family day for adults and children, and they can arrive with picnic blankets or folding chairs and baskets of goodies," he said.

"Although I view this as a Pembrokeshire event, we will of welcome friends, relatives and anyone from outside of the county.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to unite Christians in one of the great castles of Wales and I pray it will be attended by a huge crowd.

"Just think; if this is a success, it could become a bigger and more successful event annually. What a way to give Pembrokeshire a united voice of praise to Our God and our Lord Jesus Christ. Put the date in your diary now!"

He added: "I would particular thank my fellow trustees for the opportunity to use the castle and in particular to allow free entry for every one."

Mr James said that the castle was a "valuable asset" for the community and that he also wanted to see the event become a yearly fixture.

"We are hoping for a really good turn out on the day because we would love it to be the first of many such events in the years to come," he said.

"That's why I am praying that lots and lots of Christians as well as non-Christians will seize this fantastic opportunity to gather together for an afternoon of fun and worship. And, as you would expect, I have already started asking God to give us good weather that weekend."