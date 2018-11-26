Pray for us, say Ukraine's Christians as country weighs martial law

Ukraine's Baptists have asked for prayer for their country as they face the prospect of martial law following renewed clashes with Russia.

Russia annexed Ukraine's territory of the Crimea in 2014 and has backed an insurgency in the east of the country. Now three Ukrainian naval vessels have been seized by Russia in the Black Sea, marking a escalation of the tension between the two nations. Ukraine said six crew members had been injured.

Reuters Seized Ukrainian ships, a small armoured artillery ship and a tug boat, are seen anchored in a port of Kerch, Ukraine.

Russia has been accused of trying to limit Ukraine's access to strategically important ports.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has described Russian actions as 'unprovoked and crazy' has signed a decree requesting parliament to introduce martial law.

He said that this did not mean a 'declaration of war', stressing that 'Ukraine does not plan to fight anyone'.

The Baptist Union of Ukraine asked churches around the world to pray for Ukraine as parliament meets later today to vote on the proposal to impose martial law.

It said: 'The situation is very serious. If martial law is imposed, it will change many things in our regular daily life in Ukraine. A bigger war is now more possible than ever before.

'We ask for your prayers for our situation in Ukraine.'