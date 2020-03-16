Pray, care, communicate - Evangelical Alliance offers coronavirus advice for churches

The Evangelical Alliance is asking churches to care for the vulnerable and be innovative in how they operate during the coronavirus outbreak.

It suggests six areas for churches to consider as they seek to meet the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, which are: pray, care, communicate, empower, innovate and respond.

Prayers are being sought for those working on the frontline, healing for the sick, and wisdom for those in authority.

Churches are encouraged to keep their congregations regularly updated, even if there are no changes, and to consider setting up digital befriending services for those who are self-isolating or social distancing.

With food banks warning of challenging times ahead, the Evangelical Alliance is asking churches to consider setting up an extra donation station or arrange for extra volunteers to cover social care ministries.

As churches assess how to continue running services, they are being urged to "empower" those staying at home so that they can "still feel like they are meaningfully part of the church".

The Evangelical Alliance suggests that churches may also want to consider moving their services online or meeting in smaller groups.

"Think about creative ways the church can function during this time," it says.

"Look out for great ideas online and share what's working well where you are."