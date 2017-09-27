'Power' season 5 release date news: Series returns in 2018 but 'no one's safe'

The hustle never stops. Production on "Power" Season 5 has officially begun. Facebook/Power.Starz

Following the major twists and turns in season 4, fans are currently counting down the days until Kanan (50 Cent), Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Ghost (Omari Hardwick), and more return to the small screens for "Power" season 5. Unfortunately, creator Courtney A. Kemp revealed that no one is safe in the show, hinting that some of the characters may face death.

Starz started teasing the next run of the show even before the end of season 4. The network confirmed on Sept. 4 via Twitter that the series would be returning next year. The announcement read, "The brothers are back together. #PowerTV Season 5 is coming in 2018." Thus, a 2018 release is fixed, though they did not give a definitive date.

Amid the demand for its immediate return to the screens, the production is officially underway. In a teaser released by the network, it was revealed that the next season will feature Tommy, Ghost, and Kanan getting ready to take down their mutual nemesis, Dre. Although the teaser was rather short, fans were thrilled for any news, considering how long it will take before the fifth installment makes it to the screen.

In terms of casting, one thing is for sure as the series reaches its finale: not everyone is safe. Creator Kemp said in an interview with Deadline, "Look, no one's been safe on our show for quite some time, but obviously, the main characters have had longer lives. We are reaching the end of this journey, so the main characters are less safe than they have ever been before."

When it comes to plot, fans should not worry since season 5 will likely improve. Kemp further explained, "So, of course, it can get worse, because no one's been caught for anything yet. You know, there's always another way that things can go badly on 'Power,' but then also there might be some great joy and some great success. People might come out ahead. I don't know. Maybe two of our characters are going to fall back in love. Who knows?"

The American TV show has quickly turned into a firm fan-favorite and it continues to grow in popularity. After the fourth installment's major shock, fans are eager to witness the comeback of the saga, which follows the unfortunate experiences of a nightclub owner and drug runner in New York.

Viewers should brace themselves for some twists and turns in the new installment. Whatever these will be, it is for fans to see when "Power" season 5 hits the screens in 2018.