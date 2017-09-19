'Power' season 5 release date news: 50 Cent confirms show to drop in 2018

A promotional poster for the Starz television show "Power." Facebook/Power.Starz

The Starz produced series "Power" has already confirmed a 2018 release date for season 5, but has not provided a more specific date besides that. Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson posted on his social media that the production for season 5 has already begun.

Jackson posted on Instagram that the show's creators are "back to work," as he posed with actress Naturi Naughton, who plays Tasha St. Patrick on the show. Naturally, fans were quick to respond to the post, expressing their excitement and anticipation at the post, which has accrued more than 200,000 likes. Even if the show will not air until 2018, this did not stop fans from throwing ideas about next season's storyline.

According to Capital Xtra, Power had only arrived on Netflix on the U.K. sometime in 2016 and only made the show available in that country. Since then, the show has grown quite a bit in terms of its popularity, becoming one of the most watched shows in the U.K. compared to the rest of the shows on the streaming giant. The tremendous cliffhanger on season 4 helped propel the demand for a fifth season.

Digital Spy speculated that the upcoming fifth season of the show might be building up to the ending and that at this point, none of the characters are safe. Given the background of the story, which revolves around nightclubs and drugs, people are eventually going to meet their demise. One of the show's creators, Courtney Kemp, implied that even if the main characters have survived, they might not be safe for very long.

The show follows the story of nightclub owner James St. Patrick, who also happens to be one of the biggest drug peddlers in New York City. He tries his best to make sure that his tracks are covered, to ensure that he does not get caught by both opposing drug dealers and the cops.