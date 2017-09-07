'Power' season 5 plot, air date news: Creator hints 'fun' season but 'no-one's safe'

A scene from "Power" Season 4, starring Angela and James. Facebook/Power

Days after the finale of the fourth installment aired, the network has already started building up the excitement for "Power" season 4. Series creator Courtney A. Kemp revealed that the next run of the show will be fun but still "no-one's safe."

The show, which stars Omari Hardwick as Ghost and Naturi Naughton as Tasha, had a head-turning season as viewers watched things went from seemingly good to horrible for the St. Patrick family. The season 4 finale provided an interesting turn of events after the death of Raina was avenged.

This particular scene set up the premise for the forthcoming season and brought together an unlikely set of characters. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kemp talked about the details of "Power" season 5. She said that planning the fifth installment of the series was actually "fun playing with all of this in the writers' room."

Kemp went on to reveal: "We're aiming for the middle of the road with season 5. ... I guess the best way I'd tease season 5 — it's the season of the triumvirate versus Dre, and I think that's going to be the fun of all." When asked if she already has an ending in her mind, the creator divulged: "I always have. I know exactly how it ends. I know the last scene of the show. It hasn't changed, it's always been the same in my head."

Although the creator said the fifth season will be fun, fans should not be surprised if there will be new shocking scenes and deaths on the way. In an interview with Deadline, Kemp admitted that "no-one's been safe" on the show for quite some time, although she added that the main characters have had longer lives.

Since the series is already heading toward its end, she said that the characters are now "less safe" than they have ever been before. Kemp also confessed that it could get worse, adding that there's always another way that things could go badly in the series.

In the meantime, fans have to wait for a little longer to see when this premiere date of "Power" season 5 is going to be. Starz may likely announce the news in late April or early May 2018.