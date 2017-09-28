'Power Rangers Ninja Steel' spoilers: Halloween special episode titled 'Tomb Raider'

A promotional poster for the Nickelodeon show "Power Rangers Ninja Steel." Facebook/powerrangers

There are now spoilers online on season 24 of "Power Ranger Ninja Steel" episode 16. This is possible since Spain had just aired episode 20 last Sunday, Sept. 23. However, it is notable to mention that there is a Halloween episode coming up, which should be a treat for "Power Rangers" fans and spoilers for that particular episode are out now as well.

According to Comic Book, "Power Rangers" has always been keeping up with festivities and holidays, which is why it is not at all surprising that audiences will get to see a Halloween special. The episode will be titled "Tomb Raider," which already gives a clear idea of what the episode will be about. It will start out with the Rangers spending time with each other, as Levi, played by Jordi Weber, plays guitar. They all have their fun, taking a break from monster slaying.

An old woman goes to their school to provide some Halloween supplies. One of the supplies happens to be a board game called "Grave Robber." The Rangers, of course, decide to play the game since they were already in a relaxed mood to begin with. As they play the game, they do so in costume – immersing themselves in the full spirit of the holiday. It turns out that the game is some kind of trap from Cosmo Royale.

After this realization, the Rangers find themselves in quite a peculiar situation as they put their brains together to figure out how to get out of this predicament. As of now, there is no specific release date announced.

Even if the episode "Tomb Raider" is scheduled for an October release to coincide with the holiday event, it has already been released internationally. The episode titled "Journey Through Time" is also slated to be a holiday specific episode that is scheduled to be released around Christmas.

"Power Rangers Ninja Steel" airs every Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.