Pope Francis warns of persecution: 'There is no Christian mission in the name of tranquility'

Pope Francis has warned of the reality of persecution and suffering for followers of Jesus. Reuters

Pope Francis has warned Christians of the dangers of suffering and persecution in following Christ, a life which he said promises neither success nor tranquillity.

The pontiff was speaking in his traditional Angelus address in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

'Jesus' mission did not guarantee the disciples success, nor did it shield them from failure or suffering,' he said.

'There is no Christian mission in the name of tranquility...difficulties and tribulations are part and parcel of evangelization', he added.

The pope was reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day in which Jesus tells his disciples to 'fear no one' whilst being prepared for suffering and persecution to come. The reality of this kind of opposition is 'is a bit scary, but it is the truth,' Francis said.

The pontiff highlighted however that though Christians may suffer, they are never alone: 'In the difficulties of Christian witness in the world, we are never forgotten, but always assisted by the Father's thoughtful solicitude.'

He added: 'God does not abandon his children during the storm...Jesus does not leave us alone because we are precious to Him.'

The pope implored his audience: 'Let us pray for our brothers and sisters who are persecuted and praise the Lord because, in spite of this, they continue to witness their faith with courage and fidelity.'

Following his address, the pontiff offered prayers for victims of a landslide that buried a village on Saturday in southwestern China, after which more than 100 are missing.