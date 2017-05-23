Pope Francis: I was nicknamed 'stiff leg' during football at school

x

Pope Francis joked with children at an Italian football centre about his poor soccer skills as a youth.

The pontiff revealed he was nicknamed 'stiff leg' growing up in the footballing heartland of Argentina.

Pope Francis leaves his Wednesday audience in St Peter's Square Reuters

Asked about his soccer ability by an 11-year old during a parish visit to the Rome suburb of Acilia on Sunday afternoon, Francis replied that he was not 'bravo'.

Instead he was often banished to be goal-keeper because of his poor skills, he said.

He told the child: 'When I was your age, I played soccer, but I wasn't "bravo" at playing soccer, and where I come from, they call you "pata dura," 'stiff leg.'

He added: 'I was a "pata dura" and that's why I usually was the goalie, so I wouldn't have to move around.'

Although not blessed with his ability, Francis is a keen supporter and last week met with Italian league finalists Juventus and Lazio urging them to be 'champions of virtue'.

He said: 'I would like to reflect, briefly, on the importance of sport and consider the fascination it exerts and the impact of professional football on people, especially young people, towards whom you have a responsibility,' he said last Tuesday.

'Those who are considered 'champions' easily become role models. Therefore, every match is a test of balance, of self-mastery, of respect for the rules.

'He, who through his behavior, puts all of this into practice, provides a good example for his followers, and this is what I wish for each of you: to be witnesses of loyalty, honesty, harmony and humanity.'