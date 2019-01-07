Pope says boats carrying 49 migrants stranded in the Mediterranean should be allowed to dock

Guglielmo Mangiapane /Reuters People carry the dead body of a migrant on the beach of Siculiana, in Western Sicily, Italy.

The Pope made a 'heartfelt appeal' to European leaders on Sunday to end their stand-off over two rescue boats carrying 49 migrants in the Mediterranean.

In his address to a crowded St Peter's Square for Epiphany, the Pope said the migrants needed a 'safe port where they could disembark'.

'I am making a heartfelt appeal to European leaders to demonstrate concrete solidarity for these people,' Pope Francis said.

The humanitarian ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by a German charity, picked up 32 migrants off Libya on 22 December while a second ship, Sea-Eye, run by a separate German charity, took on board 17 people on 29 December.

Until now, no European country has given the vessels permission for the rescue boats to unload the migrants, who include some children and teenagers.

Italy and Malta are both refusing to allow the ships to dock, with the latter only allowing the ships to take on supplies in its waters but not to enter its ports.

Sea-Watch has previously blasted 'five countries of the so-called Christian West' - Spain, Germany, Italy, Malta and the Netherlands for failing to help find a port of safety over Christmas and leave rescued migrants in 'yet another political limbo'.

Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini was defiant on Sunday, tweeting before the Pope's appeal: 'Do whatever you want but Italian ports are and will remain closed to those who do not respect the law.'

Italy has said that after years of taking in migrants, it is Malta's turn, but Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that opening the country's ports to the two vessels would set a 'precedent'.

'This is an issue that might set a precedent and we should be vigilant about it,' he said as he brushed off 'Christmas saint' critics who have taken swipes at the country while their own ports remain closed to the migrants.