Pope pulled hand away from worshippers because of 'hygiene' concerns - Vatican spokesman

Pope Francis was seen pulling his hand away in quick succession from a line of worshippers

There's a very simple explanation to why the Pope shunned the kisses of worshippers last Wednesday, says Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti: hygiene.

A video of the Pope pulling his hand away as worshippers tried to kiss his ring on Monday went viral, causing some confusion - and amusement - among the Catholic faithful and non-believers alike.

The footage was filmed during the Pope's visit to Loreto, a major pilgrimage site in Italy, and was the source of mockery on some late night US TV shows.

On the Daily Show broadcast on Tuesday night, comedian Noah Trevor joked: "I am impressed at how quick he is, like every single time."

Mr Gisotti told reporters that he had asked the Pope directly about the incident and was told that it was a "simple question of hygiene" as there were many people in the queue and he was concerned about the spread of germs.

He said that the Pope was happy to oblige worshippers who wanted to kiss his ring - a longstanding tradition in the Catholic Church - when meeting people in smaller groups.

"He likes to embrace people and be embraced by people," Mr Gisotti added, after some conservative Catholics criticised the 82-year-old Pope and accused him of abandoning Church tradition.

According to Reuters, a close papal aide said the Pope had been "amused" by all the fuss.

On Wednesday, though, nuns and priests attending his general audience at the Vatican were allowed to kiss his hand in the traditional manner.

Rings are worn by popes as a symbol of their authority but are destroyed at the end of their papacy to signify that their reign has come to an end.