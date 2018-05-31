Pope Francis to Russian Orthodox: Catholics will not meddle in your affairs

Pope Francis has promised the Russian Orthodox Church that Catholics will not 'meddle' in its affairs, saying 'those who meddle, do not obey the Holy See' and adding he will 'never allow' an attitude of division between the Churches.

The pope made the comments while meeting with a delegation of officials from the patriarchate of Moscow led by Hilarion of Volokolamsk, the chairman of external church relations. According to Rome Reports, the Moscow patriarchate is one of the most reluctant to talk with Rome, but the pope received them with 'open arms'.

Reuters Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, embraces and kisses Russian Orthodox Patriach Kirill in the first meeting for nearly 1,000 years, in 2016.

Pope Francis said: 'In front of you I want to confirm, most of all in front of you, dear brother, and before you all, that the Catholic Church will never allow an attitude of division to be born on its own. We will never allow it. I do not want it. In Moscow, in Russia, there is only one patriarchate, yours. We will not have another.'

He went on: 'The Catholic Church, the Catholic Churches, should not interfere in internal affairs of the Russian Orthodox Church, not even in political matters. This is my position and the position of the Holy See today. Those who meddle, do not obey the Holy See.'

Pope Francis has invited all Christian patriarchs to pray together for peace on July 7 in the Italian port city of Bari. It is not yet known if Kirill, the patriarch of Moscow, will also participate, Rome Reports said.