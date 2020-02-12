Pope Francis ignores calls for married priests in Amazon

Staff writer
Pope Francis leads a Mass marking the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 1, 2020.(Photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli)

In a move that will please conservatives in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has made it clear that he does not see married priests as the answer to a shortage of ordained priests in the Amazon basin. 

The question arose after the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region issued a document last October suggesting that this might offer a solution to congregations without a priest.

In a highly anticipated apostolic exhortation published on Wednesday, Pope Francis neglected to mention the proposal.

Instead, in the document called 'Querida Amazonia', or 'Beloved Amazon', he focuses on the need for evangelism and speaks of the importance of encouraging more Catholics to consider a priestly vocation in the Amazon region. 

"This urgent need leads me to urge all bishops, especially those in Latin America, not only to promote prayer for priestly vocations, but also to be more generous in encouraging those who display a missionary vocation to opt for the Amazon region," he said, although he cautioned that this missionary thrust should be sensitive to the local culture.

"At the same time, it is appropriate that the structure and content of both initial and ongoing priestly formation be thoroughly revised, so that priests can acquire the attitudes and abilities demanded by dialogue with Amazonian cultures.

"This formation must be preeminently pastoral and favour the development of priestly mercy." 

Elsewhere in the document, the Pope argues against permitting women to Holy Orders, saying that this "would in fact narrow our vision; it would lead us to clericalize women, diminish the great value of what they have already accomplished, and subtly make their indispensable contribution less effective".

"In a synodal Church, those women who in fact have a central part to play in Amazonian communities should have access to positions, including ecclesial services, that do not entail Holy Orders and that can better signify the role that is theirs," he said. 

Much of the Pope's focus, though, was on concerns for the poor and the environment, as he warned that the Amazon was facing an "ecological disaster". 

"Our dream is that of an Amazon region that can integrate and promote all its inhabitants, enabling them to enjoy 'good living'," he said.

"But this calls for a prophetic plea and an arduous effort on behalf of the poor. For though it is true that the Amazon region is facing an ecological disaster." 

Most Read

  1. I will say what political leaders can't say about Pete Buttigieg

  2. A word on Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar sermon

  3. Christian Institute threatens legal action against Warwickshire council over school sex ed policy

  4. Head of global church-planting network removed over 'accusations of abusive leadership'

  5. Starbucks partners with Mermaids on transgender campaign

  6. Living in Love and Faith process is a 'call to action' for Church of England - bishop

  7. One man's painful gender detransition journey

  8. We can't allow consumerism to cheapen our understanding of God's grace

  9. Archbishop of Canterbury appeals for unity at the start of Synod

More News

  1. transgender

    One man's painful gender detransition journey

  2. church

    We can't allow consumerism to cheapen our understanding of God's grace

  3. entertainment

    Entertainment has replaced Jesus as the way, the truth, the life

  4. cadbury

    Cadbury chocolate and the Christian connection

  5. headphones

    Reaching out to young people is a challenge for many pastors - survey

  6. st-pauls-cathedral

    The implications of Brexit for the issues that concern Christians

  7. mark-zuckerberg

    'I've become more religious,' says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg