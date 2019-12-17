Pope ends pontifical secret in sex abuse cases

Members of the clergy who commit sexual violence or abuse minors will no longer be able to hide behind the pontifical secret after it was abolished by Pope Francis.

A document published on Tuesday titled "On the Confidentiality of Legal Proceedings" clarifies the Pope's intention "to cancel in these cases the subjection to what is called the 'pontifical secret' bringing back instead the 'level' of confidentiality, dutifully required to protect the good reputation of the people involved," the Catholic News Agency reports.

The release of the document, which coincides with the Pope's 83rd birthday, is the latest step by the Catholic Church to get a handle on an abuse scandal that has stretched around the globe, damaging its reputation and costing millions in damages.

The changes effectively put an end to the confidentiality within Church structures that victims say have shielded paedophiles and abusers from the authorities for too long.

The new rules apply not only to the abuse of minors or vulnerable adults, but also to the possession, distribution or acquisition of child pornography by a member of the clergy.

While confidentiality has been lifted where it concerns reporting to the authorities, the document calls for some "security" in the handling of information where it is "for the sake of protecting the good name, image and privacy of all persons involved".

A separate document released today raises the age limit in the definition of child pornography from age 14 and under, to age 18 and under.

Earlier this year, the Vatican released a document clarifying that every cleric, diocese and religious order has an obligation to report abuse.

Vos estis lux mundi, "You are the light of the world", was published in May and called for "a continuous and profound conversion of heart".

It also stated that those reporting abuse must not be subject to "prejudice, retaliation or discrimination".