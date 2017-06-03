Police make further arrest over Manchester attack as singer Ariana Grande visits victims in hospital

x

Cast member Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for ''Hairspray Live!'' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. August 2, 2016.

Police said today that they had made a further arrest in connection with last month's suicide bombing on a concert in Manchester which killed 22 people.

The arrest, which was made in Manchester, took to 11 the number of people being held in custody over the attack, all of them men, the police said.

A further six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without charge.

A total of seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured dozens more at the concert, last month.

Abedi blew himself up in the attack at Manchester Arena and police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue.

Along with the latest arrest, 10 men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack, police have said.

A 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman, and four men have been released without charge.

The latest reports by police came as the American singer Ariana Grande visited fans injured in the attack.

The star spent time with youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in a surprise appearance ahead of a benefit concert tomorrow.

Adam Harrison said his daughter Lily 'felt like a rock star' after meeting her idol.