Police found guilty of discrimination after rejecting recruit because he was white, heterosexual male

(Photo: Unsplash/King's Church International)

A graduate lost out on his 'dream job' as a police officer because he was a straight, white male and did not have any disabilities, an employment tribunal has found.

Cheshire Police was found guilty of discrimination against 25-year-old Matthew Furlong after rejecting his application to join the force in 2017.

The tribunal concluded that Cheshire Police had used 'positive action' aimed at recruiting officers from minority groups in an unlawful way.

Mr Furlong's lawyer, Jennifer Ainscough said: 'Matthew was denied his dream job simply because he was a white, heterosexual male.

'This is the first reported case of its kind in the UK where positive action has been used in a discriminatory way.

'Matthew's courage in speaking out will hopefully ensure it is the last.

Mr Furlong's application to Cheshire Police came not long after the force was criticised because it did not have any black officers. It subsequently launched a diversity drive to increase the number of officers with a minority ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or disability.

He said he was told in the interview that 'it was refreshing to meet someone as well prepared as yourself' and that he 'could not have done any more'.

Despite the strong impression he made, he was turned down, prompting his father - a detective inspector with Cheshire Police - to make a formal complaint.

Ms Ainscough added: 'Had he not been such an exceptional candidate he may not even have suspected anything was wrong and this unlawful and unacceptable selection process may have been allowed to continue.'

Another hearing will take place this year to determine the amount of damages to be awarded to Mr Furlong.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: 'We have been notified of the outcome of the tribunal and will review the findings over the coming days.'