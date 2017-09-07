'Poldark' season 4 spoilers, plot news: New characters to bring Ross Poldark more trouble

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson returns as Ross and Demelza in "Poldark" season 4. Facebook/Poldark

Season 4 for "Poldark" is on its way, and Ross Poldark (Aiden Turner) has a new enemy up ahead, among many other troubles.

Max Bennett is set to join the BBC drama as Monk Adderley, the first of Ross' challenges ahead. The official "Poldark" Twitter account reported, "More #Poldark S4 casting news: the wonderful Max Bennett has been cast as the... less than wonderful Monk Adderley!"

The new addition to the series is described as "unscrupulous society figure who is on a collision course with the Poldarks." While there's no news yet about what exactly that means, it's plain and clear that trouble is brewing ahead for Ross.

In addition to Monk Adderley, there's another character coming to the period drama: the mother of the abusive Reverend Osborne Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

Rebecca Front is playing Lady Whitworth. The actress adds "Poldark" to her resume, which also includes a stint as Nicola Murray MP in "The Thick of It."

Ross will also be "[risking] everything he holds dear as he embarks on a political journey to the nation's capital," according to a press release.

Once again, hints about the show remain only hints. It is now known, however, that Demelza Poldark (Eleanor Tomlinson) will be confused between her husband and the new man she's into — who is also determined to win her over.

The last season saw Demelza giving into her feelings for Lt. Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse), whom Ross rescued.

Other "Poldark" news comes in the form of Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed) being determined to strengthen her marriage. On the other side of the fence, Morwenna Chynoweth (Ellise Chappell) continues to struggle with her abusive marriage to Ossie.

Moreover, Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde) will be "tested as never before."

With all these new developments, the producers themselves are thrilled to see the show back on screen.

"We hope this will be our strongest series yet, with eight brilliant scripts from Debbie Horsfield, a whole new world of stories and our very wonderful cast," executive producer Karen Thrussell said.

The fourth installment of the series is set to premiere on BBC One in 2018.