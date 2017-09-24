'Poldark' season 4 spoilers: Photos show Aidan Turner cradling baby on set

"Poldark" season 4 Aidan Turner stars as Ross Poldark. Facebook/OfficialPoldark

Aidan Turner, who plays the lead character Ross, was photographed cradling a baby on the "Poldark" season 4 set. While filming for the fourth installment continues, a lot of behind-the-scenes photos have emerged online, giving dedicated followers a glimpse of what to expect from the new season.

The Irish actor has returned to Cornwall for the filming of the highly anticipated BBC drama. In a rare break from the shooting, Turner no doubt had his female fans swooning once again, as he was seen cradling a baby on the set of the show.

The 34-year-old star transformed into his character by sporting his classic long jacket and matching waistcoat. The baby, wrapped up in soft cream cloth, was spotted laughing, as Turner and his co-stars took turns cuddling the infant while the mother looked on proudly.

Holy mother of god this is so divine it gives me a pain..my insides have legit exploded. Sigh ❤ #AidanTurner #Poldark #Filming #babydaddy pic.twitter.com/abOj8AcbcI — Gemmie (@gemmaofficial) September 13, 2017

The photos of the actor with the baby did not spoil the new season, although Ross and his head-strong wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) are due to add another child to the family. It can be recalled that in the last season's finale, Demelza revealed to her husband that she was pregnant.

Other photos previously shared showed Ross and Demelza with an older child on the beach. The couple was also spotted cozying up and kissing as they strolled on the seaside, implying that they may have moved on from the drama in season 3. The last installment saw Demelza seek solace in the arms of Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) while her husband headed into battle.

There might have been an element of revenge to Demelza's affair with Hugh, as it happened after Ross' controversial infidelity with Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed), his former fiancé and childhood lover. However, series writer Debbie Horsfield hinted that there are more marital conflicts set to plague the couple.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Horsfield said, "Ross and Demelza not knowing where their relationship was going, leaving it at a critical point, it just seemed a perfect place to end this series, and therefore to begin to explore the ramifications of what's just happened in series 4."

Many were left disappointed over Demelza's decision to sleep with Hugh. But then, Horsfield assured that the character's motivation for doing it will be explored in "Poldark" season 4. She said, "I like that people are discussing it and aren't entirely sure [why Demelza did it], because we have another series in which to explore that. That will be something that is interrogated during the course of series 4."

"Poldark" season 4 is expected to air in summer 2018.