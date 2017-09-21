'Poldark' season 4 spoilers: How big will the time jump be?

"Poldark" season 4 stars Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza). Facebook/OfficialPoldark

Following the end of the third installment, "Poldark" viewers were left devastated at the state of Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza's (Eleanor Tomlinson) marriage, but new on-set photos dropped important hints about the couple's future. The recent recasting might also mean that the series' upcoming fourth season will include a time jump.

The events of season 4 are likely to happen before the start of Winston Graham's book, "The Stranger From the Sea," which picks up eleven years later. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, recent reports suggested that there could be a time jump in the new installment. CarterMatt asserted that there was strong evidence to prove the claim.

The first exhibit that might verify the assumption was the recent recasting of the character of Geoffrey Charles. "Poldark" confirmed that Louis Davison will take on the role of Francis Poldark and Elizabeth's son, Geoffrey. The actor replaced young star Harry Marcus for the part.

Our new Geoffrey Charles - Louis Davison! Welcome to team #Poldark. pic.twitter.com/BN38J7sCNg — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 5, 2017

The casting change, however, was nothing more than the function of the series. The team realized that they needed to age some of the characters in order to remain true to the source material. So, a time jump is bound to happen since the series has to move forward eventually.

Another proof was the similar recasting of other children with older performers. Ross and Demelza's children also aged, as seen in the recent on-set photos. Thus, their kids may already have essential parts in the story.

Nevertheless, the "Poldark" season 4 time jump does not necessarily mean the end of the series, as the show has been renewed for a fifth run.

"Poldark" season 4 is currently in the works. It is expected to hit the small screens in 2018.