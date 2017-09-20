Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Poldark' season 4 spoilers: BTS photos of Ross and Demelza reveal couple's future

Kemberly Penton

"Poldark" season 4 stars Aidan Turner as Ross and Eleanor Tomlisnon as Demelza.Facebook/OfficialPoldark

Stars Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) recently shared a passionate kiss as they were filming a scene for "Poldark" season 4. Even though the last run saw Demelza seemingly cheating on Ross with Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) shortly after finding out her husband had kissed his former lover Elizabeth (Heida Reed), the photos hinted that the couple will still be together.

While filming of the fourth installment gets underway, a lot of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos were revealed online. Among the series of pictures were intimate moments between Ross and Demelza. Turner and Tomlinson, wearing their "Poldark" costumes, were seen sharing a smooch on the beach, making it seem as if the couple would stand strong amid their past infidelities.

Another photo showed Demelza holding their toddler daughter, Clowance. Ross was also spotted having some father-son time with his son, who seemed to be around the age of five, hinting that the scene happened some years into the future.

However, these BTS scenes do not promise that everything is going to be fine between the two for the entirety of season 4. Readers know that there will be ups and downs in their married life, but at the end of the tunnel, there will be light. The new installment will see the brooding captain heading to London to grasp his political ambitions.

Viewers have seen Ross consider a career in Parliament in order to make vital social changes, so he will need to go to London to carry that out. Meanwhile, the leading character will go head to head with a new villain, Monk Adderley (Max Bennett).

The official Poldark Twitter account shared a photo of the newbie, announcing, "More #Poldark S4 casting news: the wonderful Max Bennett has been cast as the...less than wonderful Monk Adderley!" Fans should wait for the premiere of "Poldark" season 4 in 2018 to find out how Ross and Monk cross each other's path.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY