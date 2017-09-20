'Poldark' season 4 spoilers: BTS photos of Ross and Demelza reveal couple's future

"Poldark" season 4 stars Aidan Turner as Ross and Eleanor Tomlisnon as Demelza. Facebook/OfficialPoldark

Stars Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) recently shared a passionate kiss as they were filming a scene for "Poldark" season 4. Even though the last run saw Demelza seemingly cheating on Ross with Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) shortly after finding out her husband had kissed his former lover Elizabeth (Heida Reed), the photos hinted that the couple will still be together.

While filming of the fourth installment gets underway, a lot of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos were revealed online. Among the series of pictures were intimate moments between Ross and Demelza. Turner and Tomlinson, wearing their "Poldark" costumes, were seen sharing a smooch on the beach, making it seem as if the couple would stand strong amid their past infidelities.

Another photo showed Demelza holding their toddler daughter, Clowance. Ross was also spotted having some father-son time with his son, who seemed to be around the age of five, hinting that the scene happened some years into the future.

However, these BTS scenes do not promise that everything is going to be fine between the two for the entirety of season 4. Readers know that there will be ups and downs in their married life, but at the end of the tunnel, there will be light. The new installment will see the brooding captain heading to London to grasp his political ambitions.

Viewers have seen Ross consider a career in Parliament in order to make vital social changes, so he will need to go to London to carry that out. Meanwhile, the leading character will go head to head with a new villain, Monk Adderley (Max Bennett).

The official Poldark Twitter account shared a photo of the newbie, announcing, "More #Poldark S4 casting news: the wonderful Max Bennett has been cast as the...less than wonderful Monk Adderley!" Fans should wait for the premiere of "Poldark" season 4 in 2018 to find out how Ross and Monk cross each other's path.