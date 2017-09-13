'Poldark' season 4 spoilers: Aidan Turner to go up against new major villain

Aidan Turner plays the lead role of Ross Poldark in "Poldark" season 4. Facebook/OfficialPoldark

Fans of "Poldark" should brace themselves, as new members added to the cast of the upcoming fourth season have been announced. The series has a brand-new villain, Monk Adderley (Max Bennet), who will go up against Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner).

Filming of the new season has already started, and more casting news and production updates are expected in the coming days. Recently, the series announced that Bennet will take the role of Monk Adderley. BBC's synopsis described the character as an "unscrupulous society figure who is a collision course with the Poldarks."

Adderly is one of the "two powerful new characters" introduced this season. The other one is Lady Whitworth — played by Rebecca Front — the mother of Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington) and defined as a "formidable" woman.

More #Poldark S4 casting news: the wonderful Max Bennett has been cast as the... less than wonderful Monk Adderley! pic.twitter.com/Y59YrCfDNm — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 6, 2017

The upcoming series will feature the fan-favorite lead character, Turner's Ross, embarking on a "political journey" to the capital. On the other hand, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) is torn between Ross and Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse). After the scenes in the previous installment, Elizabeth (Hedia Reed) will attempt to strengthen her marriage.

Meanwhile, "Poldark" season 4 is also bringing in a new actor for the role of George Charles. Louis Davison is set to the play the character, which was previously portrayed by Harry Marcus in the third series. This latest addition to the cast may be familiar to some viewers, as he is the son of former "Doctor Who" star Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord.

Producers were forced to recast George Charles, as the events in the fourth installment will jump forward to 1797, meaning Marcus would be too young to continue playing the part. The casting change is nothing more than the need of the show to age some characters up in order to maintain a solid passage of time.

Previous actor Marcus congratulated Davison for landing on the role, telling him to "give George hell." Producers are yet to announce the release date of "Poldark" season 4 as they are currently filming it in Cornwall.