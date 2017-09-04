'Poldark' season 4 plot rumors: What's ahead for Ross and Demelza?

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson returns as Ross and Demelza in "Poldark" season 4. Facebook/Poldark

Series scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield hinted that there will be more conflicts between Aidan Turner's Ross and Eleanor Tomlinson's Demelza in "Poldark" season 4. Meanwhile, a casting call announcement was made on social media, giving fans a chance to work with the show's cast members.

The period drama bid its farewell in season 3 on an emotional cliffhanger, with Demelza cheating on her husband. In an interview with Digital Spy, the scriptwriter discussed some details about the upcoming season and the infidelity of Demelza. Much to fans' disappointment, there will be more troubles ahead for the beloved couple when "Poldark" season 4 hits the small screens.

Horsfield dished: "This is what we go on to explore in series four. In fact, where we end (third series) isn't the end of a book. It's two-thirds of the way through a book." The writer went on to explain that it was her idea to split the three novels into two series, rather than to make two books a series. She elucidated that there's so much fantastic material in those three books, adding, "But it didn't mean that we had to find an endpoint for series 3."

Discussing the end of season 3 and the infidelity of Demelza toward her husband, Horsfield said, "Ross and Demelza not knowing where their relationship was going, leaving it at a critical point, it just seemed a perfect place to end the series, and therefore to begin the ramifications of what's just happened in series 4."

It can be recalled that Demelza slept with Josh Whitehouse's Hugh Armitage, leaving fans disappointed with her actions. Fortunately, Horsfield promised that Demelza's motivations for cheating on Ross will be explored in the upcoming instalment. She further said, "I like that people are discussing it and aren't entirely sure [why the character did it], because we have another series in which to explore that. That will be something that is interrogated during the course of series 4."

In the meantime, the team announced on social media an opportunity for fans in Cornwall and Bristol to work with the stars in "Poldark" season 4. They are, apparently, looking for women with long hair and men with beards to play various roles. In an announcement on 2020 Casting Facebook page, the directors are looking for individuals above the age of 16, and with "period looks."

Opportunely, it gives "great rates of pay" and those who are already registered to the website are automatically shortlisted for the roles. It not clear, however, exactly how many positions are available. This recent casting call may indicate that "Poldark" season 4 will start filming this month.