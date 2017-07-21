'Poldark' season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Morwenna begins new chapter; George to cause more trouble?

Already halfway into the third season, the next episode of "Poldark" will see the aftermath of last week's events as well as a 100th birthday celebration and the tension surrounding it.

In the previous episode, Morwenna Chynoweth (Elise Chappell) had to make the reluctant decision of marrying Rev. Osborne Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

This came to be because of an incident that happened between Drake Carne (Harry Richardson) and George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). Upon hearing that Carne was convicted and sentenced to die, Chynoweth succumbed to George's blackmail and agreed to wed Whitworth.

Chynoweth's ordeal could have been stopped if Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) took up the offer of being the local magistrate. He could have muted Carne's sentencing and stopped George's blackmail.

In episode 7 of "Poldark" season 3, Chynoweth will be seen living up to her decision to be with Whitworth. It remains to be seen how difficult the road will be ahead of her.

The 100th birthday celebration of Aunt Agatha Poldark (Caroline Blakiston) will be taking place. Ross plans on talking to her at the event but George will be there to disrupt it.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed) is pregnant and will give birth soon. With Agatha and George's tense relationship, the celebration strongly hints that the old lady might cause a commotion by saying that the child is not George's but Ross'.

While the truth about the father of the baby is still a mystery at this point in the show, Elizabeth's affection for Ross has been known to audiences for a while now.

The antagonist George will be also aiming for higher office as he pursues a vacant seat in Parliament. This hints at more anxiety he may cause the Poldark family and others if he successfully attains more political power in Cornwall.

"Poldark" season 3 episode 7 will air on Sunday, July 23 on BBC One. Meanwhile, the current season's U.S. premiere will be on Sunday, Oct. 1 on PBS.