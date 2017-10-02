'Pokkén Tournament DX' news: Nintendo Switch game sells only 41 percent of its total shipment

Promotional photo for "Pokkén Tournament DX." Pokkén Tournament official website

Despite the stellar release and reception of "Pokkén Tournament DX" in both its local Japan and in the international scene, the game hasn't nearly sold as many copies as its company initially expected.

Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment and publisher The Pokemon Company revealed via Media Create that its latest Switch title, "Pokkén Tournament DX," has only sold 53,395 copies at the time of writing. This amounted to only 41.39 percent of the total copies made for the game. In comparison, the earlier Wii U version debuted with 70,000 sales and has sold a total of 179,000 copies since its release.

Still, like the original Wii U release of "Pokkén Tournament DX," the Switch version is expected to sell better later on during the holiday season. As such, both the developer and the publisher expect better long-term sales for "Pokkén Tournament DX." Comicbook attributed the lack of sales on the fact that not all players have a Nintendo Switch yet, as the handheld console is supposedly experiencing a shortage in supply. Thus, the game will likely see more purchases in the coming months and once the Switch supply is stabilized.

Despite underselling, "Pokkén Tournament DX" remains as the top title in Japan, topping AAA games from PlayStation 4 like "Destiny 2," "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018," "NBA 2K18," and even "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

The UK also briefly saw "Pokkén Tournament DX" in the top five of it best-selling games list. When the video game entered the UK, it debuted at number five. That said, it has since lost to all the previously mentioned games, with Activision's "Destiny 2" currently holding the number one spot in the UK.

"Pokkén Tournament DX" is a competitive fighting video game that combines elements from Bandai Namco's Tekken series with Nintendo's Pokemon franchise, allowing for thrilling one-on-one matches with player-favorite Pokemons.

"Pokkén Tournament DX" has been available for Nintendo Switch players since Sept. 22.