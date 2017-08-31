'Pokken Tournament DX' free demo on Nintendo Switch released

The Pokken Tournament Dx is a one-on-one Pokemon fighting game. Nintendo official website

The Pokemon mania still has the world enveloped and utterly mesmerized, and ahead of the official release of the Pokken Tournament DX in the Nintendo Switch next month, skeptical buyers can also try out the game in a free demo, already released to American audiences on Aug 23. Meanwhile, it was released for U.K. players the following day, Aug. 24.

The announcement was first made by Nintendo UK on Twitter, according to US Gamer, but fans became skeptical of the claim's validity when the tweet was deleted. However, the company confirmed the rumors, and a free trial of the game became available soon afterward on US Switch users, as reported by GameSpot.

This is a great move for Nintendo as players will have the chance to try out the game before confirming their purchase. An expanded version of the Wii U's Pokken Tournament, the Pokken Tournament DX will feature some characters that were only previously available to the arcade version, like "Darkrai," and "Decidueye," along with the 16 other characters available. Other exclusive freebies include 3v3 battles, online ranked mode, and group matches with friends.

"Introducing the first Pokémon title for the Nintendo Switch console," said a statement from the Nintendo official website. "Take direct control of one of 21 prized Pokémon fighters to defeat other Pokémon in arena fights. Call upon Support Pokémon to assist in the fight, then unleash your Pokémon's unique Burst Attack to climb atop the ranks. With all new modes and new ways to battle with friends, this is your chance to become champion of the Ferrum Region!"

The official release of the Pokken Tournament DX will be on Sept. 22 of this year. Set to be a one-on-one Pokemon fighting game, players with Switch consoles can enjoy the game in different set-ups, such as tabletop mode, TV mode, and a handheld mode. The free demo is available on the Nintendo eShop.