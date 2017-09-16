'Pokemon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' reveals new Ultra Beasts, Necrozma forms

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon promotional photo. The Pokemon Company

Fans who are excited about the upcoming Pokemon games will be psyched about the new information that Nintendo revealed regarding the highly anticipated Pokemon versions, "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." Two new Ultra Beasts were revealed, as well as two new forms of the legendary Pokemon Necrozma.

The gaming firm revealed the new Pokemon in a surprise announcement during the Nintendo Direct livestream. Both "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" are getting one new Ultra Beast exclusive to each game, and like previous Ultra Beasts when they were revealed, the new ones are still only known by their code names.

Ultra Beast Burst is a whimsical and colorful being that is reminiscent of a clown. It will be available in "Pokemon Ultra Sun." "Pokemon Ultra Moon," on the other hand, will be getting Ultra Beast Assembly, which looks like a tower made of bricks, with numerous eyes in different places on its multiple facades.

Nintendo also revealed the Pokemon Necrozma will be playing a larger role in the upcoming games. The legendary Pokemon will be getting two forms, depending on the version of the game. In "Ultra Sun," the Prism takes over the game's mascot, Solgaleo and becomes Dusk Mane Necrozma. In "Ultra Moon," it takes over Lunala to become Dawn Wings Necrozma.

The company also revealed a new signature move for the Pokemon Lycanroc, called Splintered Stormshards. This is a Rock type Z-move that allows the wolf Pokemon to eliminate terrain as well as inflict considerable damage.

Players who will purchase a copy of the game before Jan. 10 will be getting a special Rockruff that would eventually evolve into a new Dusk Form Lycanroc. The special Rockruff will have the move Fire Fang in "Ultra Sun" and Thnder Fang in "Ultra Moon."

"Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" are set for launch on Nov. 17 for Nintendo 3DS.