'Pokemon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' reveal trailer showcasing new surfing game

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon promotional photo. The Pokemon Company

With only two months before the highly anticipated release of its new "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" role-playing games (RPG) for the 3DS, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the game. The trailer showcased new features, including a brand new Ride Pokemon ability that allows players to surf between the region's islands.

The ability is called Mantine Surf. With this, players can ride on top of the manta Pokemon and control it as they surf the waves on their way to the islands of the Alola region.

Aside from just controlling the direction in which Mantine will go, Players can also show off their skills by performing a variety of cool tricks and flips while surfing in order to earn points.

The Mantine Surf is a great addition as it gives a nice spin to a feature that has always been part of the Pokemon games. It could also be a new way to unlock some items in the game.

The new trailer also confirmed that the Island Challenges from "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" will be making a return, and that there will be a new Trial Captain in town. Trial Captain Mina from Poni Island will be arriving to the game. Not much is known about her except that she has a painting theme.

The Island Challenges are the games' version of the Pokemon Gyms from previous titles. In an Island Challenge, Pokemon trainers have to complete a series of puzzles and mini-games instead of fighting a slew of trainers. At the end of an Island Challenge, players will fight a Totem Pokemon, which is an oversized Pokemon that has strong stats and the ability to bring in allies to the fight.

"Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" will also include a new feature called "Alola Photo Club," wherein players can take photos with their Pokemon and add a variety of stickers and frames.