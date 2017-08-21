'Pokemon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' release new trailer with fresh details on upcoming games

Promotional poster for 'Pokemon Ultra sun and Ultra Moon' featuring Lycanroc and Rockruff Facebook/Pokemon

Keeping the hype going for its much awaited "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" video games, Nintendo released a new trailer that revealed new details about the games. Details include new player avatars and mysterious changes in the region's map.

The new trailer showed that players will be given options to change the style and look of their main character, providing choices of different hair, skin, and eye color. Players can pick between the new styles at the beginning of the game.

The video also teased a new adventure awaiting Pokemon fans. It shows in the region's map that ominous dark clouds are spreading in the sky above the Alola region. This could be a sign of an imminent danger that will threaten the islands.

According to the game's website, there will be new buildings and landscapes that were not previously seen in "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" games. Additionally, the video teased that "new secrets of the Alola region will be revealed." These secrets may include ones about the Ultra Beast Necrozma, a mysterious Pokemon that is expected to be featured more prominently in the new games.

The trailer also reiterated the appearance of the new form of Lycanroc, the Dusk form. It said that only certain Rockruff will evolve into Lycanroc Dusk form. It also gives a glimpse of Lycanroc Dusk form's characteristics, showing that it is a Rock type Pokemon, and has the ability called Tough Claws. Two of its learnable moves are also unveiled, namely Accelerock and Counter.

"Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" was announced in June, with a target release date of Nov. 17. Both games will be launched exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS and will have an alternative story set in the same world as the original "Sun" and "Moon" games, the region of Alola.