'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' release date news, update: Combo pack announced; new storyline, evolution teased

Promotional poster for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" featuring Lycanroc and Rockruff. Facebook/Pokemon

With the expected release of latest Nintendo 3DS games, "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," it was revealed that a combo pack will also be available this November.

According to GameSpot, "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will have the Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack. It will include both games, 16 art cards and a download code that players can use to get 200 Poké Balls. This combo pack will be available on the same day that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" are released.

To note, the Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack was already reported back in July, following a leaked Amazon listing. It was rumored back then that the combo pack would cost $80, which was recently confirmed through the recent announcement by Nintendo.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" are follow-up games after 2016's successful "Pokémon Sun and Moon." These games were well-received by the fans, particularly the new Alola region and the pocket monsters that reside on it.

The Alola region is rather huge and the previous "Pokémon" games may not have covered its entire scope. According to Polygon, it is expected that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will offer more revelations about the region, as hinted by the latest game trailer.

The new "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" trailer offers a first look at the other side of Alola. It was revealed that the region has darker secrets that people are not yet aware of. For one, a new storyline involving the legendary Pokémon Necrozma was teased, wherein the monster is seen casting a huge, creepy shadow over the island.

The latest trailer also features new Pokémon evolutions, including the special Dusk form of Lycanroc. The famous Z-ring and Z-Moves from the previous "Pokémon" games will also appear in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon," which will boast some interesting upgrades.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" will be released on Friday, Nov. 17.