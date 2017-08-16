'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' release date, gameplay news: Dusk Form Lycanroc to come with unique features, combat style

Promotional poster for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" featuring Lycanroc and Rockruff. Facebook/Pokemon

Japanese video game company Nintendo has officially announced the new Dusk Form of Lycanroc for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

Dusk Form Lycanroc will be having its own unique features and qualities for "Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon." This version of the Pokémon will have some similarities with the regular Lycanroc, but it will also look different, combining the two appearances from "Sun and Moon" — the Midday and Midnight Lycanroc. Dusk Form Lycanroc will exhibit red eyes when it attacks.

Other notable differences will be present in its combat style. While the previous versions of Lycanroc are balanced with ranged and close-quarter combat, the Dusk Form Lycanroc will fare better at full-on melee range. It will also have the potential to learn both Accelerock and Counter skills when leveled.

A move that is exclusive to the Dusk Form Lycanroc is called the Tough Claws attack which allows Lycanroc's power to grow significantly when administering offensive moves on its enemies. These abilities make Dusk Form Lycanroc almost its own Pokémon, and will certainly have fans clamoring over how to get one of their very own.

Apart from its striking appearance, its abilities are conceptually very attractive as well.

The Dusk Form Lycanroc can only be evolved from a special sort of Rockruff, a Pokémon that isn't possible to catch in the normal game. Perhaps "Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will make it easier for players to come across the Pokémon, but that remains to be seen.

Fortunately, the Pokémon will be made available to those who avail of the pre-order offers of the game, anytime before Jan. 18, 2018.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo 3DS platform on Nov. 17.