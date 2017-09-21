'Pokemon Ultra Moon' and 'Ultra Sun' news: More Pokemons to catch

The official poster for the pre-release of the game. Nintedo Official Website

Pokemon fans will sure be gearing up to catch the new Pokemon that will be released this November. In an event for Nintendo Direct, the gaming console company revealed that there will be two new Ultra Beasts that will appear in "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon."

Nintendo has not revealed any important details yet about the two new Pokemon, but just like the previous Ultra Beasts that were released, they will still sport code names for the meantime. UB-Burst resembles a clown and can only be found in Ultra Sun meanwhile UB-Assembly looks like a tower and can only be encountered in "Ultra Moon."

The Legendary Pokemon Necrozoma will play a vital role in both "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." The Prism Pokemon inhabits the mascot Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunal. In "Ultra Sun," it merges with Solgaleo to become Dusk Mane Necrozoma. Meanwhile, in "Ultra Moon," it takes over Lunala to form Dawn Wings Necrozma. These scenarios will largely depend on the version of the game.

The gaming console also added an exclusive move for Lycanroc. The new Z-move will be called Splintered Stormshards and can be utilized by all of the wolf Pokemon's three forms. The new attack can be unleashed to eliminate terrain aside from inflicting damage. Consumers who purchase either game title before Jan. 10 will be given a special Rockruff that can be evolved into Lycanroc's Dusk Form. The evolved form will have a different attack for each version, Fire Fang in "Ultra Sun." and Thunder Fang in "Ultra Moon."

Pokemon "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" are slated to be launched in 3DS this Nov. 17. Nintendo will also a new 2DS XL sporting a Poke Ball theme on Nov. 3. Players who will buy either Pokemon "Gold" or "Silver" from the 3DS shop will be given a gift of a Mythical Pokemon Celebi in the games' different versions.